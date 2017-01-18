× View from space shows Colorado’s snowcover

DENVER — The white on a visible satellite image represents snowcover in Colorado, while brown represents bare ground.

Northern Colorado received less snow than Denver from the most recent storm.

The mountains continue to run about 150 percent of normal snowpack, with the labels indicating how deep the snowpack is around the state.

The deepest snow is in the West Elks around Crested Butte, Gothic, Ski Irwin and Monarch.

Following close behind are Steamboat, Buffalo Pass, the San Juans and Wolf Creek Pass.

The Sangre De Cristos could use more snow.

The next storm cycle begins Thursday and continues into next week so more depth will be added to the snowpack.