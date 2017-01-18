Video shows filmmakers forcing frantic German Shepherd into turbulent water for ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

One of the dogs in the upcoming film “A Dog’s Purpose” desperately resisted shooting a risky scene, but chilling footage shows filmmakers apparently forcing the animal into rushing water.

TMZ obtained this video of a scene shot in a pool outside Winnipeg, Canada in November 2015.

You can see a trainer in a green suit trying to calm the German Shepherd at the side of pool of frothing, turbulent water.

Someone off camera can be heard saying, “He ain’t gonna calm down ’til he goes in the water. Just gotta throw him in.”

A trainer tries to do just that, but the dog wanted no part of it.

“Aww, he wants to get away… Just throw him in,” a man says off camera as the trainer struggles to keep a hold of the dog’s collar and push him toward the edge.

You can see a trainer force the dog into the water, then pull the dog back up as it clawed at the pool’s edge.

Sources connected to production tell TMZ eight outboard motors were used to churn the water and recreate a rushing river.

The dog eventually got in the water — or was forced in — and was quickly submerged.

It’s unclear if the dog going under was scripted, but someone immediately yelled, “Cut it!” … and handlers rushed to the animal.

We’re told director Lasse Hallström was present the whole time, and at least one member of the crew was extremely disturbed by the dog’s treatment during this scene.

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures have seen the video and tell TMZ, “Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video.”

At least 5 dogs used in the production.