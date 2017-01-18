× Vail police warn about fake ski lift ticket sales

VAIL, Colo. — Vail police are warning visitors to be wary of people trying to sell ski lift tickets through third-party vendors.

In a Facebook post, VPD said it is working with Breckenridge police to crack down on the fraudulent sales. Out-of-town skiers and snowboarders appear to be the targets.

The General Manager of Maison de Ski, which does sell tickets to Loveland Ski Area, advises customers to either buy directly from a ski shop or the resort.

He says you should always check for the ski area logo on any ski lift tickets you buy.

Vail PD also reminds people that ski lift tickets and season passes are non-transferable.