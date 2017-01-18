Trump’s proposed re-election slogan is tagline from ‘The Purge: Election Year’

President-elect Donald Trump is already making plans to run for re-election, and he’s already got his campaign slogan picked out: “Keep America Great!”

Trump told The Washington Post about the future catch phrase in an interview published Wednesday.

From The Washington Post:

Halfway through his interview with The Washington Post, Trump shared a bit of news: He already has decided on his slogan for a reelection bid in 2020. “Are you ready?” he said. “ ‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.” “Get me my lawyer!” the president-elect shouted. Two minutes later, one arrived. “Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: ‘Keep America Great,’ with an exclamation point. With and without an exclamation. ‘Keep America Great,’ ” Trump said. “Got it,” the lawyer replied.

Trump told the Post that he will deliver on the promise to “Make America great again” in his first term, so he’ll need an updated slogan.

However, he might have trouble trademarking his new slogan, as it was already the tagline for the 2016 horror movie “The Purge: Election Year.”

In the movie, a Presidential candidate is targeted for death on Purge night due to her vow to eliminate the Purge, IMDb explains.