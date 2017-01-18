We've talked about this before on our show. A lot of couples are choosing to sleep in separate bedroom because they say they get a better night's rest that way. They claim it also improves their looks, mood and even career. But, is it a good idea for your relationship? Our sex and marriage therapist Leslie Gustafson is here with her take on it.
Sleeping in Separate Bedrooms- Good for Your Marriage?
-
Not Settling For Less In Your Marriage
-
Your Marriage, Family and The Holidays-How To Survive It All
-
Turns Out My Spouse Is Boring…Now What?
-
Keeping Your Marriage Spicy with Little Kids in the House
-
HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ stars announce split months after police called to home
-
-
PDA and Your Relationship
-
Police: Indiana man shoots girlfriend to death after she rejects marriage proposal
-
Experts optimistic rent prices will stabilize in 2017
-
The outlet wall plate… reinvented!
-
Utah police invite peeping drone operator to turn himself in
-
-
$17.5 million mansion in Evergreen up for grabs
-
Parents get letter shaming them for raising kids in ‘tiny’ California home
-
Husband gave mistress wife’s beloved scarf, then friends got GoFundMe revenge