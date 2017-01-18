Watch live: FOX31 News at 5 p.m.

Sleeping in Separate Bedrooms- Good for Your Marriage?

Posted 4:44 pm, January 18, 2017, by

We've talked about this before on our show. A lot of couples are choosing to sleep in separate bedroom because they say they get a better night's rest that way. They claim it also improves their looks, mood and even career. But, is it a good idea for your relationship?  Our sex and marriage therapist Leslie Gustafson is here with her take on it.

http://authenticandtrue.com/