Search continues for Fort Lupton man who disappeared on Christmas day

DENVER -- Police in the small town of Fort Lupton have a mystery on their hands. A man vanished three weeks ago without a trace.

23-year-old Brian Erives disappeared around 4:00 Christmas morning after leaving a party at a friend's house.

"He left without his jacket, nothing," said Juan Delara.

Friends and family said he left without talking to anyone. However, Erives' girlfriend told police he was headed to Denver to visit her, even though he'd been drinking at the party and she begged him not to.

No one knows what happened to Brian. His 1999 Volkswagen Jetta hasn't been seen. His credit cards and phone haven't been used. Police also believe his phone was turned off, which is why they haven't been able to trace it.

"There's no point to start from so you pretty much have to search everything. There's no place we can start a pattern, no place we can start building a puzzle or anything like that," said Brian's brother, Erick Erives.

Police haven't ruled out foul play. Neither has Brian's family, even though they don't have reason to believe anyone would harm him.

"Sometimes people have secrets and they're embarrassed to admit something," said Erick.

Family and friends have been searching every road, ditch, field, and pond they can find between Fort Lupton and Denver. They say they're fearing the worst, but hoping for the best as days have turned into weeks.

"It's still not real. It's hard to accept," said Erick Erives.

Erives' car has Colorado licence plate YPQ869. His car has a dent on the right back door with a sticker of a band-aid on it.

Brian was last seen wearing a number 15, black Oakland Raiders jersey, a Raiders hat, and red shoes. He has several tattoos on his arms.

If you spot Brian or his car call Fort Lupton Police at 303-857-4011.