Puppy stolen from Centennial pet shop recovered

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A puppy stolen from a pet shop in Centennial earlier this month has been recovered, the Lakewood Police Department said Wednesday.

A female Papillon puppy was stolen from the Perfect Pets store at 6840 S. University Blvd. on Jan. 3.

On Tuesday, officers with Lakewood police responded to a shoplifting call at a Kohl’s store. Police said one of the two suspects was in possession of a dog that a Kohl’s employee recognized as being similar to the puppy that was stolen.

A scan of the dog’s microchip confirmed it was the stolen dog.

Both suspects were arrested on charges related to shoplifting and a stolen vehicle. Their names, ages and genders were not released.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the theft of the puppy.

The sheriff’s office said earlier this month a female suspect picked up the puppy by the back of the neck out of a dog pen display at the pet shop and carried it to the back of the store toward the visiting booths.

A male suspect distracted the store employee while the woman put the dog under her Puma sweatshirt. Both suspects left through a back exit without paying.