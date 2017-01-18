Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

DENVER — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. West Evans Avenue and South Federal Boulevard, next to Abraham Lincoln High School in southwest Denver.

Police did not release the name, age and gender of the victim, or the extent of the injuries. Police did not indicate it was a hit-and-run crash and didn’t say if the driver was injured.

Westbound Evans was closed at Federal as police investigated the crash.