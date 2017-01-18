× March for Babies

Who: March of Dimes

What: March for Babies

When: Denver- Saturday, April 22, 2017, registration at 9 am/ race begins at 10 am

Boulder- Saturday, April 29, 2017, registration at 9 am/race begins at 10 am

Where: Denver- City Park (click for map)

Boulder-East Interlocken Park (click for map)

All of us at Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are looking forward to participating in March for Babies this April! It promises to be a fun day with people who share our passion for improving the health of babies. There will be family teams, company teams and community leaders walking with friends. Join the event and walk to raise money for babies right here in our community!

To register or to donate to March for Dimes, visit marchforbabies.org