Man saved from Arapahoe Basin chairlift recounts harrowing rescue

BURBANK, Calif. — The man who was rescued by a slackliner while dangling from a chairlift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area spoke about the incident for the first time publicly on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday.

The man was only identified as Richard. He appeared with his rescuer, Mickey Wilson, and they recounted the story, as Wilson did earlier this month.

“I wanted to keep the focus on the real hero here and the rescue, and I didn’t think I had much to contribute to that story,” Richard said. “I really think the story is about the miracle of Mickey having the skills and ability to jump up there and do what he did in that instance.”

Wilson recounted the rescue in a Facebook post on Jan. 4.

The two had only met the morning of the incident and skied with mutual friends.

Richard’s backpack strap got entangled on the lift, causing him to slip and to hang from his neck. Richard said he was unconscious for about four minutes.

Wilson climbed the lift tower above the chair and onto the cable, then slid down. Unable to break the backpack strap, a member of the ski patrol arrived and threw Wilson a knife.

He caught it on the first try and cut the strap. Richard then “fell like a doll” into the snow.

Breathing was restored and Richard was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center then to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

He suffered a broken rib, and some bumps and bruises, but otherwise is OK and said the rescue was “a miracle.”

“I wanted to be able to say thank you publicly … so I’m really thankful to be able to do it here and be able to say thank you in person,” Richard said.

DeGeneres then gave both men a seven-night stay and airfare to Hawaii.