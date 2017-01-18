Man creates dating site for Donald Trump supporters

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — There’s a dating site for just about every demographic these days and politics is no different.

TrumpSingles.com is aimed at bringing together people who have similar political views as president-elect Donald Trump with the slogan “Making Dating Great Again.”

Founder David Goss says he thought of the idea after hearing stories about dates that went bad when politics were brought up.

“It’s a place where people can come and meet each other and they don’t have to worry about going on that date, politics coming up, talking about politics and all of a sudden that person getting upset and leaving,” Goss told WFOR.

Goss adds that he and his business partner screen applicants to ensure they are truly supporters of Trump and not there to harass other members.

The website launched back in June, but has jumped in popularity now that Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Goss tells the New York Daily News that the site has over 23,000 members and currently costs $19.95 a month.