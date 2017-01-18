× Investigators looking for 24-year-old man missing from Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 24-year-old man who has been missing since early January.

Detectives are looking for information on the whereabouts of Boone resident Ian K. Willcoxon.

Willcoxon’s last communication with any family or friends was the morning of Jan. 4. Family members said it is unusual for Willcoxon to not contact them or his friends.

Willcoxon also lives part-time in Conroe, Texas.

Sheriff’s detectives have been in contact with Texas authorities.

Willcoxon is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. He’s 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about Willcoxon is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP.