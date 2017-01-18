× Heart Ball

Who: American Heart Association

What: Heart Ball

When: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 6 pm

Where:The Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center (click for map)

Meet Colorado’s Own Channel 2’s Mike Landess and Deb Takahara at this year’s Heart Ball put on by the American Heart Association. This event celebrates their work and mission; their donors and volunteers; and more importantly, the lives they have improved and saved through their work. Last year, their Heart Ball campaign raised just over $71 million nation-wide allowing them to fund life-saving research and prevention programs in our community and across the country.

Some of the incredible things their Denver Office does each year with funds raised through the Heart Ball include:

-Investing $9.5 million in cardiovascular research in Colorado

-Working with all local hospitals to strengthen patient care standards

-Enlisting 100+ healthcare & EMS volunteers to speed care for heart attack patients

-Providing school programming for nearly 250,000 local children

-Providing 40,000 materials to teach CPR & Emergency Cardiovascular Care

To purchase a table or ticket, click here.