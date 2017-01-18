Governor has plan to raise marijuana taxes for school funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Governor John Hickenlooper has announced a plan to increase pot taxes as a way of funding schools.

The Governor's plan would increase the special marijuana use tax from 10 percent to 12 percent.

The tax is scheduled to decrease to 8 percent later this year which makes 12 percent the equivalent of a 50% hike.

The Governor hinted at possible changes during his State of the State address after mentioning the Gallagher amendment, the little known amendment in the Constitution which mandates property taxes are decreased when certain conditions are met.

"The constitutional budget constraints for school finance are the thorniest part of our fiscal thicket," Hickenlooper said.

"This July, the Gallagher Amendment will cause property taxes for schools to drop by $170 million," Hickenlooper said during his address.

Hickenlooper's attempt at coming up with the cash has some in the marijuana industry upset.

"I think its burdensome, we are already paying quite a bit," said Justin Henderson, the owner of Peak Marijuana dispensary off Broadway in Denver.

Henderson says if you visit his shop and buy $100 worth of marijuana, you will pay close to $25 in taxes.

"We are about as taxed as the industry can handle," Henderson said.

If you are wondering how much the marijuana industry currently generates for the state -- a recent Problem Solvers investigation showed last year the state received about $134 million in revenue with about $40 million to schools.

This new tax increase would generate over $40 million in additional revenue according to the Governor's office.

The measure still needs to be debated by the full General Assembly.