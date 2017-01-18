Family of woman killed in drunk driving crash frustrated with court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A Thornton family lost their mom, who is also a grandmother, to an alleged drunk driver last May.

But eight months later, their heartbreak is compounded by a suspect who failed to show up in Adams County Court Tuesday -- and he isn’t facing any consequences for it.

Ruane Richardson was allegedly hit by a convicted drunk driver on Washington Street on May 6, 2016.

She was getting her purse that had fallen off her motorcycle.

The 48-year-old had a boisterous zest for life, and a strength to carry her family through good times and bad.

But her strength was no match against a speeding SUV about 1 a.m. May 6.

“A drunk man hit her and broke 17 of her bones. She had zero-percent chance of survival,” says Richardson’s daughter, Kyrie Richardson, 28.

The man who police say hit her is 31-year-old Dustin James Wallace.

Tuesday, Richardson’s family got their first chance to see Wallace in Adams County Court, but he was a no-show.

“Apparently, he showed up this morning [Wednesday], and they did not arrest him. They let him go and rescheduled his court again for next month. And it’s not fair,” Kyrie said.

What’s more unfair, the family said, is the DA’s office not charging Wallace with Richardson’s death, because they say she contributed to the crash by crossing the street.

“We are very frustrated and upset. We don’t feel like this is being handled the way it should be and it's not fair to my mom and her family,” Kyrie said.

And now … eight months since her death ... her family struggles every day without her.

“Oh, I hate getting emotional,” she said. “But it’s been really difficult because she was a big part of our lives you know. And she is gone forever. It breaks our heart because we will never see her again. Ever.”

A judge did issue a failure to appear arrest warrant Tuesday for Wallace. But he vacated it when Wallace showed up Wednesday morning.

Adams County DA Dave Young said that’s not unusual for a judge to do in a DUI case.

Wallace is due back in court next month to face a charge of DUI.

It is his second DUI arrest.

He pleaded guilty to one in Arvada in 2013.