It`s the flavor that is going to keep on giving all day if you eat at The Garlic Knot. And, it’s getting rave reviews not only from adults but the pint sized kiddos too. Our very own Joana Canals tasted the entire menu at The Garlic Knot in Wash Park. In our everyday eats and restaurant of the week.
Everyday Eats- The Garlic Knot
-
“Everyday Eats”-Aiko Pops
-
Zink Kitchen & Bar-Everyday Eats & New Restaurant of the Week
-
“Five On Black”-Everyday Eats & New Restaurant of the Week
-
Kathie & Chris’ Everyday Food Truck Battle
-
The Rusty Bucket – New Restaurant of the Week & Everyday Eats
-
-
Holiday Travel with The Container Store
-
“Latigo Modern Mexican”-New Restaurant of the Week & Everyday Eats
-
“Lucky Cat”-Everyday Eats & New Restaurant of the Week
-
Everyday Eats & New Restaurant of the Week – Thrive 360 Eatery
-
Everyday Eats & New Restaurant of the Week- “Mead Street Station”
-
-
Avelina- Everyday Eats & New Restaurant of the Week
-
“Waffle Brothers”-Everyday Eats & New Restaurant of the Week
-
Blue Moon Brewery RiNo – Everyday Eats & New Restaurant of the Week