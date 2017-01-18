× Emmanuel Sanders named to NFL Pro Bowl

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was named to his second NFL Pro Bowl on Wednesday, joining four other Broncos players in Orlando.

Sanders replaces Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper in the game.

The seventh-year wide receiver is coming off of his third straight year of crossing the 1,000-yard receiving mark. This season he finished with 79 catches, 1,032 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

Sanders will join fellow Broncos cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib, outside linebacker Von Miller and safety Darian Stewart in the game on Jan. 29.

Sanders is the only offensive player from the Broncos to be named to the Pro Bowl.