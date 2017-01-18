Northbound Highway 285 closed after fatal crash at Kipling Parkway

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Northbound Highway 285 was closed because of a fatal crash, the Lakewood Police Department said Wednesday.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. at South Kipling Parkway, police said.

Traffic was being detoured off the highway at South Simms Street.

Only one lane of southbound traffic was open as police and the Colorado State Patrol investigated.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any other injuries.

There was no estimate for when the highway would reopen.