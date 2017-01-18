Earth sets heat record for third consecutive year

WASHINGTON — The past three years were officially the Earth’s warmest since record-keeping began in 1880s.

The figures announced Wednesday come from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, saying 2016 passed 2015 as the hotest year on record.

The World Meteorological Organization combined global temperature records from various sources, including NOAA, NASA, the U.K. Met Office and the European weather and climate center ECMWF.

Temperatures over the Earth’s continents and oceans in 2016 were 1.98 degrees above the pre-industrial average.

NOAA calculated that the average global temperature last year was 58.69 degrees — beating the previous year by .07 degrees.

NASA said last year was .22 degrees warmer than 2015. It uses figures that include more of the Arctic.

Not only was this the third consecutive year to rank hottest than all previous years, it also means 16 of the 17 hottest years on record have occurred since 2000, according to NOAA.

The last time there was a record cold year was 1911.