Drop Red Gorgeous

Who: American Heart Association

What: Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show

When: Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 11am-1pm

Where: Wellshire Golf Course and Event Center (click for map)

Join Natalie Tysdal and Erika Gonzalez at this year’s Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show. In our ongoing partnership with the American Heart Association and our effort in promoting health with “2 your health”, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to support this year’s Drop Red Gorgeous fashion show. Learn how you can take charge of your heart health while being inspired by the stories of the Macy’s Go Red models who have been personally affected by heart disease. Brunch will be served and the event is free and open to the public.

If you have been personally affected by heart disease and are interested in sharing your story on the runway OR are interested in attending this event please contact the American Heart Association at 303-801-4667.