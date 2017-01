Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A one hour class from Denver Glass Academy offers a hands on glassblowing experience covering the history of modern glassblowing, torch safety, and color application. Learn how to shape molten glass while adding unique artistic designs to create your own personal piece of glass you will be able to take home the same day!

Deal 1: $50 for a 1 hour glassblowing lesson for 1 person.

Deal 2: $100 for a 1 hour glassblowing lesson for 2 people.

