Denver Dumb Friends League

Posted 2:40 pm, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:05PM, January 18, 2017

The Dumb Friends League was on the show today to talk about clicker training for dogs and cats. And Chewie, this adorable dog is up for adoption. To get more information on Chewie call 303-751-5772, or visit DDFL.org