It's a product created by a young entrepreneur from right here in Denver. A chewing gum that whitens your teeth, freshens your breath and reduces bacteria in your mouth...all at the same time. It's called "Confadent" and is being touted as the "future of gum." the founder and president of Confadent gum is Cole T. Evans and he joins us with more.
