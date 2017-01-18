Burt Reynolds to auction fourth replica ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ car

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A replica of Burt Reynolds’ famous Trans-Am from the classic 1977 movie “Smokey and the Bandit” is about to hit the auction block.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the 1978 car will come signed by Reynolds himself, however the listing doesn’t say it was actually used in or associated with the classic film.

Reynolds, who currently lives in in Tequesta, Fla. has owned the car since last May.

It is the fourth replica car to be sold by Reynolds, according to MSN Autos.

In 2014, Reynolds sold one of the film’s original promo cars for $450,000 and a few months later a “tribute car” briefly owned by Reynolds sold for $170,000. A third car, which was restored from a junk heap and not used in the movie, sold for $550,000 last year.

Bidding on the car opens on Saturday.