Boulder City Council votes to relax bear ordinance

BOULDER, Colo. -- The Boulder City Council has voted to reduce the city's strict bear protection ordinance.

The program has resulted in hundreds of hefty fines for residents, but it also has been a success in keeping hungry bears out of the city's alleys and trash.

Last year, more than 1,200 residents were fined for not securing their trash and keeping the bears away.

They were hit with fines ranging from $250 up to $1,000. The zero-tolerance policy meant no warnings were given. And it worked.

Bear sightings in the city last year dropped significantly and so did the need to relocate the animals.

Some residents complained about the cost of the tickets and the price they had to pay.

But now with the bear numbers reduced, the city council believes it can ease back on the tickets and the fines people have had to pay for violations.

The city will also go back to a program of giving warnings to first violators.

The council still must take a final vote on the new violation program.