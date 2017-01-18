× Bomb squad removes suspicious devices from near Longmont liquor store

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police were investigating two suspicious devices found inside a trash can near a business in Longmont Wednesday.

The devices, which authorities said looked like pipe bombs, were removed from the 900 block of South Hover by the bomb squad.

The Twin Peaks Liquor Store was closed most of the day during the investigation. It was open for business again by Wednesday night.

Investigators didn’t know if yet if the devices were real pipe bombs or fakes.