Big stinkin' mess: Manure truck rolls over on Hampden at Parker

AURORA, Colo. — A rollover caused a big, smelly mess on Hampden Avenue Wednesday morning.

A truck hauling manure rolled at South Parker Road, Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted a little after noon. The intersection is closed.

No one was hurt in the crash, officials said.

A hazmat team is there working to clean up the mess.