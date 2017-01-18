Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Idea Project is a local charity born out of Columbine HS that exists to tackle our nation's leadership deficit. They work with high school teachers to develop young generous leaders by equipping high-school students to live generously in service to others by taking responsibility for creatively solving real community challenges.

Big Idea Project is throwing a party unlike any non-profit event you've been to before! On February 9th, you can 'EXPERIENCE Big Idea Project,' our annual gala-level event without the gala. We've eliminated the over-used, sit-down atmosphere where you're confined to one table for the entire evening, no rubber chicken dinner. We have carefully designed a unique event that you will feel good about attending with your colleagues and friends. We promise you will be surprised, feel appreciated and you will leave inspired!