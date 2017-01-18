2 suspects sought after man shot at in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two men are being sought after a man was shot at several times Tuesday night, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 11800 block of North Washington Street at 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot of a nearby Ramada Plaza at 10 E. 120th Ave. The man said two men began breaking out his vehicle windows as he was sitting in a parking lot on North Washington, police said.

As the victim left the area, the suspects reportedly fired several shots at him. The victim got to the hotel parking lot where he again was approached by the suspects, who pointed a gun at him, police said.

The suspect vehicle, a red Pontiac Sunfire, struck a curb and the two fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were described as young Hispanic males who were wearing dark clothing. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-450-8879.