2 dead after vehicle crashes into Bear Creek in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a vehicle found in Bear Creek on Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The 2015 Volkswagen was discovered submerged in the creek at 37134 Highway 74 along Bear Creek Road in Evergreen about 8:15 a.m.

It’s not known how the crash occurred or when it occurred.

Crews from several agencies responded to the scene and pulled the vehicle out of the water.

The names, ages and gender of the two who died have not been released.