What to watch for: Inauguration Day events and schedule

The Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump will take place on Friday, Jan. 20 and is expected to draw a large number of both supporters and protesters. Some estimate more than a million people will be in the nation’s capitol for the events.

The events planned to usher in the new administration will actually begin Thursday and continue through Saturday. The events include firmly established protocol and evolving traditions.

Coverage of Inauguration Day events will begin at 9 a.m. MT on FOX31 Denver and KDVR.com.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Wreath-Laying Ceremony: Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will pay tribute to America’s veterans at Arlington National Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.

Welcome Celebration: The “Make American Great Again!” celebration will be held at the Lincoln Memorial from 4-6 p.m. Trump will give his first major speech here, the Presidential Inaugural Committee spokesperson told News4 in Washington. Pence will also make an appearance. There will be a concert featuring Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday, 3 Doors Down and other performers.

Trump is expected to stay at Blair House, “the president’s guest house,” in keeping with tradition.

Friday, Jan. 20

On the morning of Inauguration Day, Trump is reportedly scheduled to have coffee with President Barack Obama.

Morning Worship Service: Trump plans to attend a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church. President Obama and President George W. Bush both attended a private morning worship service at the same church. The tradition of attending a morning worship service on Inauguration Day began with Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, according to the U.S. Senate website.

Traditionally, the outgoing president accompanies the president-elect to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony: The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Opening remarks are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Trump and Pence will be accompanied by their families. Members of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court will also attend.

Inaugural Address: Every president since George Washington has delivered an Inaugural address, though the length varies. Speeches have ranged from 8,445 words to just 135.

Inaugural Luncheon: Since 1953, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) has hosted a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol for the new president, vice president and guests. The luncheon program includes speeches, gift presentations from the JCCIC and toasts to the new administration, the Senate website states.

Inaugural Parade: The parade starts at the steps of the Capitol Building at 3 p.m. Trump, Pence and their families will be escorted along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Inaugural Balls: There are at least three official inaugural balls planned Friday night. They will take place from 7-11 p.m. The two main balls will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, according to The Washington Post. The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball will be at the National Building Museum. Trump, and his wife, Melania, are expected to make appearances at all three. President Bill Clinton’s 1997 inaugural events included 14 balls, according to CNN. Obama attended 10 official balls in 2009.

Saturday, Jan. 21

National Prayer Service: An interfaith prayer service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday.