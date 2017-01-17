Two suspects accused of in more than 100 thefts behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people suspected of committing more than 100 thefts up and down the Front Range ... from Loveland to Lone Tree ... were in jail Tuesday night.

Police said Joshua Medley and Diedre Crawford stole 102 catalytic converters from as many vehicle exhaust systems between September and December 2016.

Thieves normally take that equipment to resell the metal for scrap.

As many as 60 other thefts are still under investigation that might be connected to these suspects. They could face additional charges.