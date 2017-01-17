× Third person dies in Conejos County shooting; suspect in custody

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — A third person has died after a shooting in a rural southern Colorado county, the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on County Road Y in the Capulin area, about 20 miles southwest of Alamosa.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene: 57-year-old Guadalupe Cervantez and 54-year-old Jose Archuleta, the sheriff’s office said.

Marissa Herrera, 30, suffered serious injuries and was flown to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center before being flown to a Denver hospital. The sheriff’s office said Herrera died hours later.

Don Martinez, 34, also suffered a gunshot wound and was flown to the Conejos County Hospital. His condition is not known.

The man wanted in the shooting, 25-year-old Santos Navares of La Jara who also goes by the name Santos Rameriz and other aliases, fled the scene.

He was later apprehended by Conejos sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol troopers, and officers with the Manassa, Antonito and La Jara police departments several miles west of the scene on County Road AA.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the shooting.

Navares was booked on three counts of first-degree murder with intent after deliberation; three counts of first-degree murder with extreme indifference; one count count of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder with intent and after deliberation; one count of first-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury, causes serious bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon; one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft, uses vehicle in the commission of a crime other than a traffic offense; and one count of felony menacing

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.