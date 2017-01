DENVER — Investigators say the suspect in the picture is wanted for aggravated assault.

They say he assaulted a female passenger on an RTD bus at about 7 p.m. on December 12.

It happened on a bus that was stopped at West 5th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Here is the suspect’s description:

Hispanic male

5’10” tall

Heavy set

He wore a construction vest

Anyone with information about this can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.