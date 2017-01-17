Students for Life group at CSU files lawsuit against university

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Students for Life group at Colorado State University filed a federal lawsuit against the university on Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims that CSU denied funding of an event “strictly because of its pro-life views.” The group, who are opponents of abortion, claims the university denied them access to funds from the mandatory student activity fees.

“In another example of bias against the pro-life position, CSU felt they had the right to deny the Students for Life group funding just because the speaker was presenting arguments from a position they didn’t agree with,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America.

“CSU played favorites while stifling free speech, a typical response of abortion advocates who prefer to silence opposition rather than have a free exchange of ideas,” Hawkins said.

According to the lawsuit, in the denial email to the group’s application, CSU officials said the speaker did not “appear entirely unbiased” and that “folks…won’t necessarily feel affirmed attending the event.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the group by Alliance Defending Freedom, who say they have won similar lawsuits against other universities.

We’ve reached out to CSU for a statement and we will update this article when we get it.