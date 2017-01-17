Speed likely a factor in Maserati crash that killed Fort Collins man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The man who drowned when the Maserati he was driving plunged into a Highlands Ranch retention pond was identified Monday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Brandon Gianopoulos of Fort Collins was an employee of Mike Ward Maserati.

As an employee of the dealership, he had access to vehicles on the lot as a part of his duties. The vehicle was not stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Gianopoulos was the only person in the 2017 Maserati and no other cars or people were involved in the incident.

A passerby spotted the vehicle in the pond just off C-470 between Lucent Boulevard and Santa Fe Drive about 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but excessive speed is suspected as a contributing factor.

