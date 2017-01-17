Residents rally to fight Dinosaur Ridge business development project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A jurassic-sized fight is underway over a piece of popular land in Jefferson County.

A developer wants to build car dealerships, a hotel and a gas station next door to Dinosaur Ridge.

Tuesday, a public hearing on the matter lasted more than eight hours.

More than 100 people signed up to speak in front of the county commissioners. Less than a handful of those supported the rezoning and proposed development of the area.

“Dinosaur ridge in itself is a world class dinosaur monument,” said Jennifer Neff. She lives near Dinosaur Ridge and came to the public hearing to address commissioners.

“This is in many rankings, the number one dinosaur track site in the world,” said Linnea Hauser, Vice President of Dinosaur Ridge Neighbors.

Like the disappearance of the dinosaurs that once roamed this ridge, many are fearing the extinction of the natural area celebrating and surrounding the prehistoric fossils and footprints they left behind.

“Someone joked like, you’re putting an industry based in fossil fuels on fossils. I mean it's a joke but it's sad. I mean it's funny if it wasn’t sad that it could actually happen,” Neff said.

And it could happen. For nearly a year, developer Three Dinos, has been working with Jefferson County on a plan for the land near C470 and Alameda Parkway. Three Dinos is asking for the area to be rezoned so that four car dealerships, a hotel and a gas station can be built on three sides of Dinosaur Ridge.

“What we’ve done and what we’ve spent a good eight months with the county is coming up with standards and restrictions for lighting, signage, noise, hours of operation that go further than the existing zoning,” said Sean Maley, a partner with CLR Associates, the group doing community outreach for Three Dinos.

“We will respect the open space, we will respect the visitors center and you know we want to enhance the activity in this area and bring new positive exposure to Dinosaur Ridge,” Maley said.

Tuesday, before the commissioners decided whether to vote or delay the vote for further discussion, more than 100 people spoke out. All but a handful of those who spoke said the development’s impact would be too great and the area should not be rezoned.

“There are environmental impacts, noise and light impacts, water impact, traffic impacts, but the most important impact is the dinosaurs,” said Hauser.

At this time county commissioners were still in the public hearing early Tuesday evening deciding whether to vote or delay the vote for further discussion.