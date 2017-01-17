Proposed ordinance sparks fracking debate in Lafayette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- In a packed council chamber with standing-room only in the hallway, the city of Lafayette was front and center in the battle for and against fracking on Tuesday night.

A public meeting, attended by hundreds, provided the first look at an ordinance introduced by citizens that would take a different approach to stop fracking.

East Boulder County United drafted the Climate Bill of Rights and Protections, which references a healthy climate, self-government and direct action enforcement which would allow non-violent protests such as sit-ins.

“We’re making our own law and we’re governing ourselves,” East Boulder County United organizer Cliff Willmeng said. “Throughout these times in U.S. history the laws did not change through moral arguments of the people the laws changed when people refused to enforce them.”

Opponents of the proposed ordinance argue that the bill would ultimately ban fracking in Lafayette, conflicting with state law.

“It shoots far and misses wide,” a spokesperson for Colorado Competitive Counsel (C3) said. “It sends a negative message not just to businesses in Lafayette but across the Front Range. It screams that Colorado is not a good place to do business or live.”

Lafayette had previously passed an anti-fracking measure on the ballot, but that was struck down by a judge in 2013 saying local government cannot ban something allowed by the state.

The public hearing session lasted more than two hours. Those in favor of the ordinance made up the majority of the crowd.

“We’re expecting number three (child), and we don’t want to raise a child with pollution in the air, in our water, and in our backyard,” said one Lafayette resident at the meeting.

“What an amazing opportunity for the city of Lafayette to be trailblazers for Colorado,” said a Boulder resident during the public hearing session. “And protect the individual rights we have to protect ourselves from this horrible industry.”

Those against the ordinance were in the minority of the crowd, but were not silenced.

“It is the consumer of oil and gas that is the problem here,” one man said. “And I suggest I especially suggest to people out here to focus on the consumer part,” he added while pointing to the large crowd.

“I cannot imagine that you as a counsel are willing to pass a bill that limits the constitutional rights of citizens,” a representative of the Colorado Farm Bureau said.

The City Council agreed to table the discussion for a later date, as three of the council members and the Mayor were not in attendance.