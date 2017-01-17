Police investigate stabbing, other crimes on RTD buses

DENVER — A string of incidents on Denver area RTD buses has some passengers on edge. On Tuesday night a passenger was stabbed on a bus near the intersection of Colfax and Peoria in Aurora.

Police have not yet commented on the extent of injuries but they did make an arrest.

That’s just the latest in a string of incidents. Police are still looking for suspects in two other unrelated cases.

In December, a man in a construction vest allegedly got onto a bus at West 5th Avenue and North Federal and assaulted a woman. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Last week a man also allegedly exposed himself to a passenger riding the #6 Westbound bus in Denver. Police say he got off the bus near Yosemite and Lowry Parkway. The suspect is wanted for indecent exposure and police believe he may be a regular passenger.

RTD says the incidents are concerning, but they insist their buses are safe.

“Our trains and buses are very safe, especially if you look at it in the national context versus other major cities. We are way down the list in terms of incidents, but any incident is something we want to have reported,” said Scott Reed, a spokesperson with RTD.

RTD is urging passengers to download an app called Transit Watch to help with suspicious activity. The app allows riders to report and communicate directly with security. Users can even upload pictures as they see something suspicious happening.