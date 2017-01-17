Police in Florida help man propose to girlfriend with fake traffic stop

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man asked sheriff deputies to help him propose to his girlfriend over the weekend.

Video shows Jason DePalma and Sarah Moody, his girlfriend of 3 years, driving when DePalma runs a stop sign.

“You blew through it!” Moody is heard saying in the video.

That’s when two deputies pulled them over and ordered both of them out of the car.

Police told DePalma to get down on one knee. He listened, and took a ring out of his pocket.

“Babe, you have been the most amazing thing that has come in my life. Will you spend the rest of it with me?” he asked.

Moody said yes, of course.

WJAX reports that DePalma is thankful to the sheriff’s office for helping him propose and said that deputies gave him a warning for running the stop sign asking him to never do it again.