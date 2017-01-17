Miss America visits the Good Day Studios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, is flipping for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. She is a spokesperson for IHOP® Restaurants’ 12th annual National Pancake Day.

On March 7, National Pancake Day, IHOP restaurants nationwide will offer each guest a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local causes. For every delicious short stack of buttermilk pancakes served on National Pancake Day, guests are invited to donate to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals program. IHOP proceeds within Lakewood benefit Children’s Colorado Hospital.