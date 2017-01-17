Johnston promises 2 years of free college during Governor campaign kickoff speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Former Democratic State Senator Michael Johnston became one of the first major players to enter the race for Governor in Colorado Tuesday.

Johnston has experience as a teacher, principal, and small business owner. His family has owned a lodge in Vail for years and his wife is a prosecutor in Denver.

The election is not until November 2018.

Johnston has already received the endorsement of State Senator Rhonda Fields and State Senator Kerry Donovan, who is a childhood friend of Johnston.

"We will guarantee up to two years of debt free college or career training to every Coloradan," Johnston said during his speech at the Holly Street Community Center.

Johnston is expected to be just one candidate in a very crowded field.

Former Senator Ken Salazar, Congressman Ed Perlmutter, State Rep. Joe Salazar, and Cary Kennedy are expected to make decisions on running soon.

On the Republican side, State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and District Attorney George Brauchler are rumored to be interested.

Noel Ginsberg, a Denver CEO, has already announced.

Following Johnston's speech, the former senator spoke with FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George for an interview you can watch above.