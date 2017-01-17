It is almost impossible to avoid dry skin during the winter months in Colorado. Believe it or not, it is possible to maintain glowing skin in the cold of the winter. Breanna Ortola owner of Alchemy Facebar in Boulder and Denver gave us some great tips on getting flawless skin. You can find them online at alchemyfacebar.com. Call them in Boulder 303-817-1430 or in Denver 303-284-2890
Get Glowing Skin, Even in Winter
