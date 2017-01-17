× Full list of President Obama’s 64 pardons, 209 sentence commutations

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama commuted the sentences of 209 people and pardoned 64 others Tuesday as one of his final acts in the White House.

“These 273 individuals learned that our nation is a forgiving nation, where hard work and a commitment to rehabilitation can lead to a second chance, and where wrongs from the past will not deprive an individual of the opportunity to move forward,” read a statement on the White House website.

During his time in the White House, President Obama gave 1,385 commutation grants, 504 included life sentences. He has issued a total of 212 pardons.

In a statement from the White House, the recipients are people President Obama found "deserving of a second chance."

• Pablo Abrugar Abulencia –Silver Spring, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 11, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 205 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Christopher Almaguer – Fort Worth, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine; distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; causing another to engage in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity and aiding and abetting; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 25, 2005); amended to 360 months’ imprisonment (October 8, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jerry Jerome Anderson ─ Macon, GA

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; continuous violations of the Controlled Substances Act by occupying the position of management and organizer; conducting financial transactions with proceeds from illegal drug activities (four counts); Middle District of Georgia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (February 19, 1991)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2020.

• Turner Ashe, Jr. ─ Indianapolis, IN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and/or distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 31, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Roland J. Bailey ─ Washington, DC

Offense: Unlawful possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine; District of Columbia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (December 22, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Terrance Baker – Detroit, MI

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance; possession of a firearm in furtherance of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; Eastern District of Michigan

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 16, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Timothy Barker ─ Pleasantville, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine; Southern District of New York

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 31, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Darryl K. Barnes ─ Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Possession of more than 50 grams of cocaine base “crack” with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of a firearm; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (October 26, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Blake Demond Beard ─ College Park, GA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts); Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 24, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Kim Davis Beckstrom ─ Ogden, UT

Offense: Distribution of methamphetamine; District of Utah

Sentence: Life imprisonment (June 16, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Calvin Biggs ─ Chicago, IL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute “crack cocaine”; possession of a firearm by a felon; Northern District of Illinois

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 2, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Anthony Billings – Clarksburg, WV

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a playground; Northern District of West Virginia

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (May 19, 2005); amended to 292 months’ imprisonment (January 12, 2012); amended to 235 months’ imprisonment (February 2, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Wayne Allen Bledsoe, Jr. ─ Temple, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute “crack” cocaine; aiding and abetting money laundering; Western District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $3,000 fine (December 1, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Robert Booker ─ Detroit, MI

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; operating a crack house; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Northern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 13, 1995); amended to 360 imprisonment (July 26, 1996); amended to life imprisonment (October 2, 1997); amended to 456 months’ imprisonment (March 26, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Ulysses Simon Bouie ─ McDonough, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of five kilograms or more of cocaine; conspiracy to commit money laundering; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 7, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Antwan Boyd ─ Bartow, FL

Offense: Felon in possession of a firearm; possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 25, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

• Henry Robert Brown ─ Westchester, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, cocaine base, marijuana, and a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl; aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; Eastern District of Wisconsin

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $450,000 money judgment (February 7, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 292 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $450,000 money judgment remitted when his sentence expires.

• Michael Dwight Brown – Glen Burnie, MD

Offense: Distribution of cocaine; District of Maryland

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (April 17, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Raymond Brown – Roper, NC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of cocaine base (crack); possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (August 5, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Valarian Jaymonn Brown – St. Petersburg, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 27, 2012)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

• William Brown – Covington, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine); possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine); aiding and abetting to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine); aiding and abetting to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine); Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 11, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Damon Burkhalter ─ Lewisville, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin; Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (July 17, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Clarence Rex Burnell ─ LaBarge, WY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting; District of Wyoming

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (July 24, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019 and unpaid balance of $5,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Latasha Sherri Butler ─ Lubbock, TX

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more cocaine base; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 27, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• James Toves Cabaccang – Hawaiian Gardens, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to launder monetary instruments; District of Guam

Sentence: Life imprisonment (April 1, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 292 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Timothy Wayne Calhoun ─ Houston, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 28, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Rickey Calloway ─ Louisville, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine; attempt to possess with intent to distribute cocaine (two counts); interstate travel and act in aid of an illegal business enterprise involving narcotics and controlled substances (two counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Western District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 17, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

• Adrian Antoine Campbell ─ Hampton, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine; possession with the intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 28, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Paul Anthony Cass – Talladega, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; distribution and possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing cocaine base (11 counts); maintaining a place for the purpose of manufacturing and distributing a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 24, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Calvin Caver ─ Cleveland, OH

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts); Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 2, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon residential drug treatment.

• Alberto Chahia – Grand Forks, ND

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; District of North Dakota

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 23, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• John Choate – Albany, KY

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 11, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Chris Coleman – Belton, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine; aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine base; Western District of Missouri

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 12, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment.

• Kelvin Dandrea Cotton ─ Houston, TX

Offense: Aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $2,000 fine (October 14, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to 240 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $2,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

• Melvin Couch ─ Elk Creek, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 10 kilograms or more of cocaine; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $10,000,000 forfeiture (February 15, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $10,000,000 forfeiture remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Terrance Cox – Jackson, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (November 30, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Iris Yolanda Davila – Reading, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 1,000 grams of heroin and 50 grams of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute heroin; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 30, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Lawrence Stafford Davis – Andrews, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base (commonly known as “crack cocaine”); possession with intent to distribute and distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base and aiding and abetting (commonly known as “crack cocaine”); District of South Carolina

Sentence: 228 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (October 30, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Robin Marie Davis – Roanoke, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and 500 grams or more of cocaine; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 18, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Quincy Dennis ─ Cincinnati, OH

Offense: 1. Attempt to distribute cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; Southern District of Ohio

2. Possession of a prohibited object (marijuana) by a federal inmate; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: 1. Life imprisonment; $30,000 fine (September 12, 1997)

2. Six months’ imprisonment (consecutive); two years’ supervised release (December 13, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, and unpaid balance of the $30,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Christopher M. DePree – Cape Girardeau, MO

Offense: Distribution of a substance containing five grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (November 14, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on July 16, 2017.

• Vandarrell Leon Doe – Glennville, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); manufacture of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Southern District of Georgia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 25, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

• Donald Wayne Dowling – Odessa, TX

Offense: Aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute and a controlled substance, methamphetamine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 15 years’ supervised release (August 2, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Deante Drake – McKeesport, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Northern District of West Virginia

Sentence: 292 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 12, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Arthur Edmonds – Passaic, NJ

Offense: Controlled substance: sell, distribute, possess, dispense; District of New Jersey

Sentence: 327 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 5, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Daryl Edwards – Lakeland, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment (November 18, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Billy Ray Fairley, Sr. – High Point, NC

Offense: Distributed cocaine base (crack); Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 288 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 12, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Dujuan Farrow ─ Richmond, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: Life imprisonment (April 7, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Stacey Lane Fisher – Waynesboro, VA

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; prohibited person in possession of ammunition; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (June 21, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Carroll Fletcher – Oxon Hill, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute more than 15 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms or more of cocaine base, and 20 grams or more of heroin; maintaining a residence for manufacturing, distributing and using a controlled substance; unlawful distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; unlawful possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; District of Columbia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 19, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Leonard Lyle Fontenot – Ville Platte, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, methylenedioxyamphetamine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (June 7, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

• Donnell Bartholomew Ford – Houston, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; conspiracy to commit money laundering; attempted possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $10,000 fine (December 18, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $10,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

• German Gallegos – Fabens, TX

Offense: 1. Importing a quantity of marijuana greater than 100 kilograms; possessing with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana greater than 100 kilograms; Western District of Texas

2. Supervised release revocation (Importation of a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute); Western District of Texas

Sentence: 1. 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (July 16,

2008)

2. 24 months’ imprisonment (four months consecutive, 20 months concurrent) (July 16, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jeffery Garrett – Indianapolis, IN

Offense: Knowingly possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base; possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 3, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Darryl C. Gillard – Shreveport, LA

Offense: Distribution/possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and cocaine base; distribution of cocaine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 18, 1994)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Ernest Milton Glover – Washington, DC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute one kilogram or more of phencyclidine; District of Columbia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 7, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ernest Gonzalez – Mathis, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment (June 13, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Pablo Gonzalez, Jr. – Corpus Christi, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: 135 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 28, 1999); amended to 120 months’ imprisonment (February 27, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Kenneth Wayne Gragg – Hickory, NC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a firearm and ammunition in and affecting interstate commerce by a convicted felon; carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 7, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Rogel Grant ─ Brooklyn, NY

Offense: Distribution of more than five grams of cocaine base (“crack”); distribution of more than 50 grams of cocaine base (“crack”); possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of cocaine base (“crack”); Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 19, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Fontelle Ricardo Groves – Clayton, NC

Offense: 1. Supervised release revocation (conspiracy to possess with intent to

distribute cocaine base); Eastern District of North Carolina

2. Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more

than 50 grams of cocaine base (crack); Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 1. 51 months’ imprisonment (December 19, 2005)

2. 262 months’ imprisonment (concurrent); five years’ supervised release;

$2,100 restitution (March 7, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $2,100 restitution remitted, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Antonio Merlin Harmon – Columbia, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of cocaine and five grams or more of cocaine base; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (May 13, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Emma Jean Harmon – Tampa, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (two counts); distribution of marijuana (two counts); distribution of cocaine base (two counts); convicted felon in possession of firearms; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 22, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Douglas Eugene Harms ─ Sioux City, IA

Offense: Manufacture and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, distribution of methamphetamine to a person under the age of 21, distribution of pseudoephedrine to manufacture methamphetamine, and possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, all after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense; interstate travel or transportation in aid of racketeering enterprise; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 16, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 196 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Brian Keith Harvey – Largo, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment (June 23, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2018.

• Julius Shaner Hayes – Topeka, KS

Offense: 1. Supervised release violation (Possession with intent to distribute

cocaine base); District of Kansas

2. Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine;

District of Kansas

Sentence: 1. 30 months’ imprisonment (March 4, 2004)

2. 240 months’ imprisonment (consecutive); 10 years supervised release (December 21, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Lionel Joseph Henderson, Jr. – Amelia, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 28, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Christopher Lamont Hill – Farnham, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute powder cocaine and cocaine base; distribution of crack cocaine, aiding and abetting (3 counts); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; using communication device to facilitate a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: Life plus 84 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 27, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 264 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Macheo Hill ─ Abilene, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in excess of five kilograms of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and aiding and abetting (two counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting; convicted felon in possession of ammunition and aiding and abetting; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 30, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 324 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Wesley Hodge ─ Havelock, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 28, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Roy Lee Hodgkiss – Austin, TX

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; manufacture of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and aiding and abetting; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute same (amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana) and aiding and abetting (18 counts); money laundering and aiding and abetting (two counts); Western District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 7, 1991)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Adrien Tyrell Horne – Greenville, NC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and more than 50 grams of cocaine base (crack); possession of a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 17, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Leonard Hoskins – Henderson, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and less than 500 grams of cocaine hydrochloride; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 13, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Willard Wayne Howard – Crittenden, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess five kilograms or more of cocaine; attempt to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 4, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

• David Louis Hunter – Loxahatchee, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: Life plus one month’s imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 2, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment.

• Jesse Jackson – San Antonio, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; District of Nevada

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 18, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Robert Jackson, Sr. – Sanford, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (three counts); Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 21, 1991)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Tony Lanier Jackson – Augusta, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base and cocaine hydrochloride; Southern District of Georgia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 1, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Tracy Jackson ─ Shreveport, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 28, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jeffrey Matthew Jeanetta – North St. Paul, MN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in excess of 500 grams of methamphetamine; distribution of in excess of 50 grams of methamphetamine; possession of firearm by a felon; District of Minnesota

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 14, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Randy R. Jefferson – Madison, WI

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 294 months’ imprisonment; 10 years supervised release (January 24, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Lonnie Jennings ─ Chicago Heights, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; distribution of crack cocaine; Northern District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 27, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Audrey Louis Johnson, Jr. – Louisville, KY

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base, aid and abet; Western District of Kentucky

Sentence: 120 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 12, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Timmy Nathan Johnson – Caruthersville, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine; money laundering; felon in possession of a firearm; unlawful drug use in possession of a firearm; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 8, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Timothy Terell Johnson – Chicago, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years supervised release (June 16, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Tony Johnson – Evansville, IN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base (mixture), 5 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana (mixture); Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 13, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Lamell T. Jones – Kansas City, MO

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base (crack); conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); aided and abetted in the possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack); Western District of Missouri

Sentence: Life imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (December 19, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Leonard Jones – Fayetteville, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base, cocaine, and MDMA (ecstasy); District of Maine

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 21, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Dorian Jordan – Saint Louis, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years supervised release (June 25, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Randolph Key – Johnston, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 2, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment

• Safarra Kimmons – Memphis, TN

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a

mixture or substance containing cocaine base; Northern District of Mississippi

2. Supervised release violation (Distribution in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base); Northern District of Mississippi

Sentence: 1. 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 8,

2009)

2. 30 months’ imprisonment (concurrent) (October 8, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Johnny William Lane – Chicago, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 5, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Oscar Lopez, aka Oscar Lopez-Rivera – Chicago, IL

Offense: 1. Seditious conspiracy; interference with interstate commerce by threats or violence; possession of an unregistered firearm; carrying firearms during the commission of violent crimes; interstate transportation of firearms with the intent to commit violent crimes; interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle (four counts); Northern District of Illinois

2. Conspiracy to escape, to transport explosives with intent to kill and injure people, and to destroy government buildings and property; aiding and abetting travel in interstate commerce to carry on arson (two counts); using a telephone to carry on arson (two counts); Northern District of Illinois

Sentence: 1. 55 years’ imprisonment (August 11, 1981)

2. 15 years’ imprisonment (consecutive) (February 26, 1988)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Johnny Marton Lott – Oklahoma City, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine (three counts); maintaining a residence to manufacture methamphetamine; Western District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 9, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Rodney Lamont Love ─ Nashville, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute Dilaudid (two counts); possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (three counts); distribute Dilaudid; felon in possession of firearm (three counts); Middle District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life plus 55 years’ imprisonment; 15 years’ supervised release (January 29, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 322 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Dwight J. Loving – Fort Hood, Texas

Offense: Premediated murder; felony murder; attempted murder; armed robbery (four counts); U.S. Army Court Martial

Sentence: Death sentence, dishonorable discharge, and forfeiture of all pay and allowances (April 3, 1989)

Commutation Grant: Death sentence commuted to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, on the condition that Loving shall never have any rights, privileges, claims, or benefits arising under the parole and suspension or remission of sentence laws of the United States and the regulations promulgated thereunder governing federal prisoners confined in any penal institution.

• Connie Lee Lyons – St. Augustine, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine with intent to manufacture cocaine base, attempt to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to manufacture cocaine base; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 15, 1991)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Chelsea Elizabeth Manning – Oklahoma City, OK

Offense: One specification of wrongful and wanton publication to the internet intelligence belonging to the United States; five specifications of stealing, purloining or knowingly converting U.S. government records; six specifications of willful communication of information relating to the national defense; one specification of willful communication of information in unlawful possession; one specification of willful communication of information relating to the national defense by exceeding authorized access to a U.S. government computer; one specification of willful communication of information relating to the national defense obtained by accessing a U.S. government computer; five specifications of failure to obey order or regulation; U.S. Army Court Martial

Sentence: 35 years’ imprisonment (August 21, 2013)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Adan Nieves Martinez – Grand Forks, ND

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substance; District of North Dakota

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 23, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Damand Matthews – Henderson, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base and less than 500 grams of cocaine; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (March 31, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $1,000 fine remitted at the time of his release, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Clemith L. McCray ─ Champaign, IL

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (crack) (two counts); Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (February 10, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Kevin C. McFerren – Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm (three counts); Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 19, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Mirackle McGlown ─ Flint, MI

Offense: Distribution of crack cocaine; Eastern District of Michigan

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 10, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Steven McKelvey ─ Greenville, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment (July 25, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Delvin McKinney – Hallandale Beach, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school (four counts); possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of crack cocaine; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 21, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Alphonse Milan – Gonzales, LA

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (three counts); Middle District of Louisiana

Sentence: 212 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 12, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Bobby Eugene Mitchell – Adamsville, AL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride; use and carrying of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of a firearm; Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 30, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

• Tony Mitchell – Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in excess of 50 grams; felon in possession of a firearm (two counts); Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 7, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Silas Junior Mobley ─ York, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; attempt to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting the same; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 31, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Tracy Moorehead ─ Chicago, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base after a prior felony drug conviction; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 20, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment.

• Cesar Moreno, Sr. – Roma, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (April 27, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $25,000 fine remitted.

• Eduardo Moreno – Roma, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; money laundering, aiding and abetting (two counts); Southern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (March 30, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $25,000 fine remitted.

• Lazaro Moreno – Roma, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (April 12, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $25,000 fine remitted.

• Luis Moreno – Roma, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (April 27, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $25,000 fine remitted.

• Doyle Ray Morgan – Old Fort, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 28, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Stefan Valenti Mosley ─ Washington, DC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than 50 kilograms of cocaine base, and more than one kilogram of PCP; possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine (five counts); possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine (three counts); felon in possession; District of Maryland

Sentence: Life imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (December 13, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Aubrey Valdez Moton – Columbia, SC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, five grams or more of cocaine base, and a quantity of marijuana; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 235 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (August 27, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Muff’t Ishmael Mustaafa – Chicago, IL

Offense: 1. Possession of cocaine base “crack” with intent to distribute; possession

of a firearm by a felon; Central District of Illinois

2. Possession of a firearm by a felon; Northern District of Illinois

Sentence: 1. 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 9, 2001)

2. 41 months’ imprisonment (27 months consecutive and 14 months concurrent); two years’ supervised release (April 30, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Willie Myers, Jr. – Pageland, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of cocaine base and five kilograms of cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 15, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment.

• Andre Nelson ─ Norfolk, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing cocaine and cocaine base; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 15, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Gregory Newton – Stanton, NE

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (August 25, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Kenya Lasale Nicholson – Oklahoma City, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine base, cocaine powder and marijuana; use of a communication facility to facilitate the distribution of cocaine powder, cocaine base and marijuana (eight counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine powder, aiding and abetting; attempting to possess with intent to distribute cocaine powder; Western District of Oklahoma

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 28, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 324 months’ imprisonment.

• Wesley Eugene Northington – Evansville, IN

Offense: Distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 5, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Sean Anthony Ogle – Minneapolis, MN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a controlled substance; District of North Dakota

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 28, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Frank Vincent Okiyama ─ Barrigada, Guam

Offense: 1. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; distribution of

methamphetamine; District of Guam

2. Felon in possession of firearms; District of Guam

Sentence: 1. 327 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (July 23,

1993)

2. 120 months’ imprisonment (consecutive); three years’ supervised

release (September 7, 1993)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Myron Dejuan Orr – Chicago, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; distribution of crack cocaine (four counts); possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of crack cocaine; felon in possession of a firearm; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 12, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Arboleda A. Ortiz – Houston, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; aiding and abetting murder in relation of a drug trafficking crime; interstate travel with intent to commit murder for hire; Western District of Missouri

Sentence: Death sentence; five years’ supervised release (December 19, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Death sentence commuted to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

• William Ortiz – Bronx, NY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin; Southern District of New York

Sentence: 600 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 29, 1990)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Michael Shavon Pate – Pensacola, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $800 fine (March 25, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jose Ramiro Pena – Grandview, WA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; District of Montana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 15 years’ supervised release (October 6, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• David Javier Perez – Roanoke, VA

Offense: Distribute a measurable quantity of cocaine base; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 130 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (October 11, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Zeteral Perkins ─ Midland, TX

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of

cocaine base; distribution of more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Texas

2. Supervised release violation (Conspiracy to possess with intent to

distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base); Western District of Texas

Sentence: 1. 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 14,

2006)

2. 24 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (February 14, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Gethsemane Pita – San Francisco, CA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more cocaine base; District of Hawaii

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 30, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Raul Portillo – Tornillo, TX

Offense: Aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 28, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Michael Thomas Potts – Greensboro, NC

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”); Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (November 12, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Kenneth Jay Putensen ─ Mallard, IA

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of actual

(pure) methamphetamine to distribute and possess pseudoephedrine and to possess pseudoephedrine, after being convicted of two felony drug offenses; Northern District of Iowa

2. Supervised release violation (Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana); Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 1. 264 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 25,

2008)

2. 46 months’ imprisonment (concurrent) (September 25, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Deneise Ann Quintanilla – Mesquite, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 1, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Miguel Angel Quintanilla – Dallas, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to launder monetary instruments; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 3, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Kunta Kenta Redd – Hampstead, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and a quantity of cocaine; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 324 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 8, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Bobby Wayne Reed – Fort Worth, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine 50 grams or more of cocaine base and five kilograms or more of cocaine; distribution of cocaine; opening and maintaining a place for distribution of a controlled substance and aiding and abetting; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (November 26, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $25,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

• Kenneth Louis Reid – Marshville, NC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 4, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jerrod Richardson ─ Cleveland, OH

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (crack); Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 12, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Rodrikus Marshun Robinson ─ Pittsboro, NC

Offense: Possessed with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack); possessed with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride; Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 25, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Michael Sain – Holly Grove, AR

Offense: 1. Possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

hydrochloride; Eastern District of Arkansas

2. Failure to appear; Eastern District of Arkansas

Sentence: 1. 210 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (January 21,

2000)

2. 24 months’ imprisonment (consecutive); three years’ supervised release (February 10, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Nathaniel Salery – Montgomery, AL

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; distribution of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and aiding and abetting; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 22, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Bruce Samuels – Portsmouth, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and heroin; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 30, 1993)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Jermaine Darnell Samuels ─ Peoria, IL

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (two counts); possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams or more of cocaine base and marijuana; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 17, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment.

• Axel Santos-Cruz – Allentown, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 1,000 grams of heroin and more than 50 grams of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute heroin; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 30, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Stephen Dale Schnepf ─ Stanhope, IA

Offense: Possession of firearm by a felon; possession of firearm with obliterated serial number; possession with intent to distribute 32.5 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture; conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense; use of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 6, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Adrian Scott – Baltimore, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture containing heroin and a mixture containing Fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing Fentanyl and aiding and abetting; District of Maryland

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 14, 1993)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Gino Velez Scott – Jacksonville, FL

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine; Middle

District of Florida

2. Supervised release violation (Interstate travel in aid of racketeering); Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 1. Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 28, 2004)

2. 24 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (October 21, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 264 months’ imprisonment.

• Daryl Joseph Shaw – Cambridge, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; manufacture of methamphetamine; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (February 1, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Kandis Karlotta Shipman – Godfrey, Illinois

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute actual methamphetamine; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 30, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jeffery Wayne Shondel – Cincinnati, IA

Offense: Manufacture of methamphetamine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (August 18, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Brian Lafonta Smith – Alamo, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance: cocaine base; convicted felon in possession of a firearm; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (May 23, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 150 months’ imprisonment.

• Vincent B. Snyder ─ Wabasso, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (two counts); Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 19, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Dwight M. Spencer – Miami, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 13, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Kelzin Squirewell – Ridgeway, SC

Offense: Felon in possession of firearms and ammunition; unlawful possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of cocaine base, less than 500 grams cocaine, and less than 50 kilograms marijuana; using and carrying of a firearm during and in relation to, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of, a drug trafficking crime; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (November 5, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 138 months’ imprisonment.

• Douglas Lee Stallworth – Bristol, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and 500 grams or more of cocaine; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 8, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment.

• Dashon Coverta Starks – Lakeland, FL

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute five

grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; manufacturing five grams or more of cocaine base; Middle District of Florida

2. Supervised release violation (Possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base); Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 1. 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (April 28,

2006)

2. 48 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (October 31, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 288 months’ imprisonment.

• John E. Stewart – Greenville, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; aiding and abetting knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine (two counts); Western District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 15, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

• Johnnie Stewart ─ Madison, WI

Offense: Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base; Western District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 6, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Duffy Lynn Striker – Hanceville, AL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (two counts); felon in possession of a firearm (three counts); Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: 430 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (November 4, 2003); amended to 420 months’ imprisonment (February 18, 2016)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Carlton Christopher Sullivan – Hyattsville, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of cocaine base; felon in possession of firearm; District of Maryland

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 20, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Tyreese R. Taylor – Janesville, WI

Offense: Distribution of five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base (two counts); distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base; Western District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (November 15, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Dorminic Thomas – Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 292 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 2, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Dwight A. Thomas – Independence, MO

Offense: Distribution of crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Western District of Missouri

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 12, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Gary Thomas – Ardmore, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of more than five kilograms of cocaine; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 6, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Michael Shawn Thomas – Salem, OR

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; District of South Dakota

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years supervised release (August 14, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Preston Bernard Thomas – Bradenton, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; maintaining a place for the purpose of manufacturing, distributing, and using cocaine and cocaine base; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 19, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Mark J. Thornton – Hamilton, OH

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of five kilograms of cocaine and in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute in excess of 500 grams of cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Southern District of Ohio

Sentence: Life imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (February 28, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Curtis Daryle Tinsley – Axton, VA

Offense: Possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; distribution of more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 322 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 15, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 271 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon residential drug treatment.

• Ronald Toms – Washington, DC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; unlawful distribution of 50 grams or more cocaine base; using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense; carry a pistol without a license; District of Columbia

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release. (April 11, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 352 months’ imprisonment.

• Andres Wilfredo Torriente – Fort Washington, MD

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of

cocaine; District of South Carolina

2. Violation of supervised release (Possession with intent to distribute

marijuana); District of Kansas

Sentence: 1. 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 20,

2008)

2. 12 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (January 5, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 163 months’ imprisonment.

• Lulummba Clay Travis ─ Lexington, KY

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (June 5, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Jessie L. Traylor – Paxton, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 8, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Yolanda Triana – Salt Lake City, UT

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 181 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 19, 2006); amended to 180 months’ imprisonment (July 26, 2016)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Matthew Arrington Turner – Chicago, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine; possess firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 19, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Warren Lee Underwood – Walnut Springs, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; attempt to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute; felon in possession of a firearm; Eastern District of California

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 28, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• David Vaught – Aledo, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 25, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 324 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ruben Velez – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances (two counts); Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $2,500 fine (November 25, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

• Rashard Kimako Wagner – North Charleston, SC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 5, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Kelly Joe Walker ─ Moville, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual after a felony drug conviction; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture after a felony drug conviction; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 28, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Raymond M. Walker, III – Evansville, IN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base in excess of five grams of cocaine base (two counts); Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 9, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment.

• Timothy Michael Walker ─ Midland, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base; aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 30, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Tressie Walker – Peoria, IL

Offense: Possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: Life imprisonment (April 4, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2018.

• Ralph Darrell Warren ─ Toledo, OH

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; conspiracy to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine (seven counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school (two counts); interstate travel in aid of racketeering enterprise; false statements in the purchase of firearms (three counts); possession of firearm by prohibited person; Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 16 years’ supervised release (May 31, 1991)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Kenneth Gary Washington – Vidalia, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana; money laundering conspiracy; conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine; unlawful use of communication facility (two counts); Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 16, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Timothy Juan Washington – Aragon, GA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute at least five grams of methamphetamine; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 22, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Gregory Antonio Webber – Killeen, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of “crack” cocaine; possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 322 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $1,500 fine (December 2, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $1,500 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Christopher E. Webster – Clinton, IL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 23, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Terrance Wellons – Riviera Beach, FL

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (two counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (three counts); felon in possession of a firearm in violation of 924 (A)(2); carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime (two counts); Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 23, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Brian Lee Wells – Cedar Rapids, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture at least 500 grams methamphetamine mixture and at least 5 grams methamphetamine actual; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $10,449.50 restitution (May 27, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, and $7,449.50 of the restitution obligation remitted, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Robert James Pearson White – Manning, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 11, 2012)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of the $200,000 forfeiture remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Alfred Leonard Williams – El Paso, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Southern District of Illinois

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $2,000 fine (July 6, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Dante L. Williams – Richmond, VA

Offense: Possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (November 21, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Kevin Williams ─ Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine hydrochloride; possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 23, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Omar Demortius Williams – Temple, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of “crack” cocaine, a Schedule II narcotic drug controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public school; possession with intent to distribute “crack” cocaine, a Schedule II narcotic drug controlled substance; Western District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (March 25, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of the $1,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

• Randy Gean Williams – Haverstraw, NY

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine; money laundering; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 24, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment.

• Rodney Anton Williamson – Greensboro, NC

Offense: Conspiracy: distributed cocaine hydrochloride; Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 7, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Eric Wilson ─ Romeoville, IL

Offense: Engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise; recruitment of employees under the age of 18 (two counts); distribution of a controlled substance (12 counts); use of a communication facility, namely a telephone, in the facilitation of a drug trafficking crime (17 counts); laundering of monetary instruments; possession and use of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Illinois

Sentence: Life plus five years’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 10, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 424 months’ imprisonment.

• Jermaine Ali Wilson – Miami, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a quantity of cocaine hydrochloride; attempt to possess with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of cocaine hydrochloride; Southern District of Georgia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 22, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• John F. Winkelman, Jr. – Renovo, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of in excess of five kilograms of cocaine, and being over the age of 18, distributed or aided the distribution of cocaine to individuals under the age of 21; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine (four counts); possession with intent to distribute and distribution of more than 500 grams of cocaine, aid and abet; possession of firearm in furtherance of felony drug trafficking offense; Middle District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 12, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Terry Woods – Mebane, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride and 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 23, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Keith Wooten – Plainfield, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; District of New Jersey

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $4,000 fine (April 2, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Brenz Kaiwaena Wright – Conley, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; Middle District of Georgia

Sentence: 327 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (September 15, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Michael Wayne Wright – Long Beach, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack; possession with intent to distribute crack (three counts); Southern District of Alabama

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 11, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Richard Arthur Wright – Lodi, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (two counts); manufacturing of methamphetamine; Central District of California

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years supervised release (March 19, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• William Charles Wright ─ Shreveport, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of crack cocaine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 23, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Pardons granted to 64 individuals:

James Robert Adelman – Tulsa, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to embezzle by trustee or officer; embezzlement by trustee (five counts); making a false account (Northern District of Oklahoma)

Sentence: 12 years’ imprisonment; $350,000 restitution (February 27, 1989)

John Clyde Anderson – Camano Island, WA

Offense: Conspiracy to import a controlled substance (Southern District of California)

Sentence: Three years’ imprisonment, suspended; three years’ probation, conditioned upon six months’ confinement; two years’ special parole (August 21, 1972)

Zachary James Ray Anderson – Owensboro, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to defraud the United States by knowingly and without lawful authority producing false identification documents (Western District of Kentucky)

Sentence: 15 months’ imprisonment; two years’ supervised release (April 17, 2003)

Octavio Joaquin Armenteros, aka Octavio Joaquin Armenteros-Iglesias – Jacksonville, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine (Middle District of Florida)

Sentence: 46 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release (November 3, 1995)

Stephen Lee Arrington – Paradise, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; distribution of cocaine (Central District of California)

Sentence: Three years’ imprisonment, three years’ special parole (September 2, 1983) (as amended July 24, 1985)

John R. Barker, aka Johnnie Ray Barker – Waterloo, IA

Offense: Illegal acquisition and possession of food stamp coupons (Northern District of Iowa)

Sentence: Two years’ probation; $250 restitution (November 23, 1983)

Yolanda DeAnn Beck – Peoria, IL

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (Central District of Illinois)

Sentence: 30 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release; $100 restitution (June 2, 1995)

Lisa Ann Bell, fka Lisa Ann Link – College Park, GA

Offense: Misprision of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute (Northern District of Georgia)

Sentence: 15 months’ imprisonment; one year of supervised release, conditioned upon 80 hours of community service (February 10, 2003)

Herbert Eugene Bennett – Lubbock, TX

Offense: Mail fraud; making and subscribing to a false tax return (three counts) (Northern District of Texas)

Sentence: Three years’ probation, conditioned upon nine months’ home confinement; $3,000 fine; $26,440.95 restitution (July 2, 1996)

Carrie Ann Burris – Idaho Falls, ID

Offense: Conspiracy to import 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine (District of New Mexico)

Sentence: Time served (114 days); five years’ supervised release (November 15, 2007)

Mitchell Ray Campbell – Twin Falls, ID

Offense: Distribution of cocaine (four counts); making a false income tax return (four counts) (District of Idaho)

Sentence: Three years’ imprisonment; three years’ special parole (December 12, 1985)

Offense: Distributing cocaine and codeine (two counts); felon in possession of a firearm (District of Idaho)

Sentence: Four years’ imprisonment; six years’ special parole (consecutive) (June 4, 1986)

Robert Jay Carlton – Palm Coast, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to smelt U.S. coins (Middle District of Florida)

Sentence: Two years’ imprisonment (April 1, 1970)

James Edward Cartwright – Gainesville, VA

Offense: False statements to federal investigators (District of Columbia)

Edward Casas – Northridge, CA

Offense: Aiding and abetting smuggling (Central District of California)

Sentence: Two years’ probation; $1,000 fine (December 11, 2000)

Kurt David Christensen – Portland, OR

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana (District of Arizona)

Sentence: 60 months’ probation (January 3, 2001)

James Gordon Christmas III – Richmond, VA

Offense: Uttering worthless checks (23 specifications); wrongful use of cocaine (United States Army general court-martial convened at Fort Benning, Georgia)

Sentence: 12 months’ confinement; forfeiture of $350 pay per month for 12 months; reduction in rank from E-4 to E-1; $1,000 fine; bad conduct discharge (June 23, 1988)

Kim Kathleen Drake, fka Kim Hahn and Kim Otto – Pocatello, ID

Offense: Bank embezzlement (District of Idaho)

Sentence: One month of imprisonment; five years’ supervised release, conditioned upon three months’ home confinement; $500 fine; $10,944.37 restitution (November 23, 1999)

Euphemia Lavonte Duncan, aka Euphemia Duncan-Stringer – Miami, FL

Offense: Bank fraud (Southern District of Florida)

Sentence: Time served; 36 months’ supervised release; $15,680 restitution (June 8, 2000)

Germeen Duplessis, fka Germeen Michael Hasson – Woodland Hills, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to launder money (District of New Mexico)

Sentence: Three years’ probation (March 6, 2007)

DeAnne Nichole Dwight, fka Deanne Nichole Bell – Tucson, AZ

Offense: Importation of a controlled substance (District of Arizona)

Sentence: Time served; five years’ supervised release (July 10, 2000)

Oladipo Oluwadare Eddo – Manassas Park, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute five grams or more of crack cocaine (Eastern District of Virginia)

Sentence: 46 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release (March 12, 2004)

Trevor Chinweuba Ekeh, fka Chinweuba Trevor Ekeh – Houston, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to steal bank funds (District of Columbia)

Sentence: Three years’ probation; $2,882.46 restitution (May 12, 1999) (as amended January 3, 2000)

Andrew Dale Ellifson – Scottsdale, AZ

Offense: Conspiracy; fraud in connection with electronic mail-CAN-SPAM (District of Arizona)

Sentence: One year of probation; $1,000 fine (October 9, 2007)

Claude Nathalie Eyamba Fenno, fka Claude-Nathalie Ebehedi Eyamba – Silver Spring, MD

Offense: Misrepresentation of citizenship (Middle District of Louisiana)

Sentence: Time served; one year of supervised release; $15,944 restitution (April 5, 2004)

Marvin Glyn Ferrell, Jr. – Benton, MO

Offense: Mail fraud (Eastern District of Missouri)

Sentence: Seven months’ imprisonment; two years’ supervised release; $10,000 fine; $70,000 restitution (November 21, 1994) (as amended June 28, 1995)

Sheree Lynn Fox – Williamsburg, VA

Offense: False bank entry (Eastern District of Virginia)

Sentence: Three years’ imprisonment, all but four months suspended; three years’ probation, conditioned upon the performance of 400 hours of community service (January 31, 1983)

Arthur Martin Gilreath, aka Arthur Martin Gilbreath – Pine Knot, KY

Offense: Conspiring to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute marijuana (Eastern District of Kentucky)

Sentence: One year of imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (February 14, 1992) (as amended January 8, 1993)

Ronald Earl Green – Cameron, SC

Offense: Interstate transportation of property obtained by fraud (District of South Carolina)

Sentence: Three years’ probation, conditioned upon four months’ home confinement (November 15, 2002)

Billy Lynn Greene – Oilton, OK

Offense: Unlawful disposal of hazardous waste without a permit and causing a criminal act (Northern District of Oklahoma)

Sentence: Five years’ probation; $7,500 fine (June 1, 1999)

Peter Dwight Heidgerd – East Point, GA

Offense: Conduct unbecoming an officer (United States Army general court-martial convened at Fort Gordon, Georgia)

Sentence: Forfeiture of all pay and allowances; confinement for one year; dismissal from service (July 17, 1989)

Fred Elleston Hicks – Racine, WI

Offense: Acquiring and possessing food stamps in an unauthorized manner (Eastern District of Wisconsin)

Sentence: One year of probation; $250 fine; $305 restitution (September 16, 1983)

Charles D. Hinton – Blevins, AR

Offense: Accessory after the fact (Middle District of Georgia)

Sentence: 30 months’ imprisonment, suspended; three years’ probation (April 11, 1972)

Robert Kevin Hobbs, aka Kevin Hobbs – Louisville, KY

Offense: Conspire, confederate to commit wire fraud; aid and abet to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud Thornton Oil Corp. of money and property, cause funds to be transmitted, by means of wire in interstate commerce; engage in monetary transactions in criminally derived property that is of a value greater than $10,000 and derived from specified unlawful activity; aid and abet to engage in monetary transactions affecting interstate commerce in criminally derived property over $10,000 derived from wire fraud (Western District of Kentucky)

Sentence: One year of probation (December 6, 1999)

LeAnton Sheldon Hopewell, Sr. – Huber Heights, OH

Offense: Aiding and abetting theft from interstate shipment (District of Columbia)

Sentence: Three years’ probation, conditioned upon 250 hours of community service (March 12, 1990)

Joseph William Hopkins – Cypress, TX

Offense: Distribution of cocaine (Northern District of Texas)

Sentence: Five years’ probation, conditioned upon 120 days’ halfway house confinement; three years’ special parole term (December 14, 1984)

Michelle Breazeale Horton, fka Michelle Diane Mulkey and Michelle Diane Breazeale – Belton, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud (District of South Carolina)

Sentence: Five years’ probation, conditioned upon six months’ home confinement; $11,633.98 restitution (May 17, 2004)

Mark Eugene Ivey – Gilbertsville, KY

Offense: Aiding and abetting altering odometer (10 counts) (Western District of Kentucky)

Sentence: Five years’ probation, conditioned upon two months’ community confinement (April 20, 1992)

Lisa Ann Jandro, aka Joline Marie Herman – Brooklyn Center, MN

Offense: Conspiracy to commit money laundering; money laundering (District of Hawaii)

Sentence: 33 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release; $7,500 fine (April 3, 2000)

Annis Page Kilday-Douthat, fka Page Kilday Tino – Greeneville, TN

Offense: Aiding and abetting mail fraud (12 counts); aiding and abetting monetary transactions/interstate commerce (six counts); aiding and abetting money laundering/interstate commerce (23 counts) (Eastern District of Tennessee)

Sentence: 26 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release; $10,000 fine; $28,334.08 restitution (May 31, 1994) (as amended March 20, 1996)

Brian Seiji Kito – Los Angeles, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine (District of Hawaii)

Sentence: One year and one day of imprisonment; four years’ supervised release; $10,000 fine (November 19, 1990) (as amended May 21, 1991)

Matthew Steeves Lamb, aka Matthew Steves Lamb – San Antonio, TX

Offense: Aggravated identity theft (Western District of Texas)

Sentence: 24 months’ imprisonment; one year of supervised release; $56,926 restitution (April 4, 2008)

Taquilla Monyetta Love – Prattville, AL

Offense: Importation of cocaine into the United States (Eastern District of New York)

Sentence: Four years’ probation (December 19, 1995)

Darryl Pernell Loveless – Fredericksburg, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to import cocaine; conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; importation of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Western District of Washington)

Sentence: Five days’ imprisonment, with credit for time served; five years’ supervised release, conditioned upon 300 hours of community service (February 11, 1994)

Randy Wayne Maxwell – Pine Knot, KY

Offense: Conspiring to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute marijuana (Eastern District of Kentucky)

Sentence: One year of imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (February 14, 1992) (as amended January 8, 1993)

Jack Donald McAlister – Canaan, NH

Offense: Conspiracy to transport stolen property; interstate transportation of stolen property (two counts) (District of Vermont)

Sentence: Three years’ probation (May 30, 1975) (as amended October 14, 1975)

• Willie L. McCovey – Woodside, CA

Offense: Willfully make and subscribe a false federal income tax return (Eastern District of New York)

Sentence: Two years’ probation; $5,000 fine (June 10, 1996)

Patricia Marie McNichol – Wilmington, DE

Offense: Bank embezzlement (District of Delaware)

Sentence: Three years’ imprisonment, all but three months suspended; five years’ probation; $16,160 restitution (November 1, 1978)

Michele Mellor, fka Michele Kotansky– Hazelton, PA

Offense: Health care fraud (Middle District of Pennsylvania)

Sentence: Two years’ probation, conditioned upon 50 hours of community service; $1,227 restitution (September 21, 2001)

Miriam Ortega – Miami, FL

Offense: Importation of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (Southern District of Florida)

Sentence: Five years’ probation, conditioned on 300 hours of community service (November 23, 1981) (as amended June 21, 1983)

Roger Burel Patterson – Dahlonega, GA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana (Northern District of Georgia)

Sentence: 24 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised released; $5,000 fine; $970 restitution (January 14, 1999)

Mary Frances Perez, fka Mary F. Pena – Deming, NM

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana (District of New Mexico)

Sentence: 24 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (January 20, 2000)

Jimmy Wayne Pharr – Belmont, MS

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; use of a communication facility to arrange delivery of marijuana (two counts) (Northern District of Mississippi)

Sentence: Six months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (February 2, 1990)

Jimmy Alton Pierce – Hampstead, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana (Eastern District of North Carolina)

Sentence: 48 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (September 5, 1995) (as amended September 15, 1997)

Cynthia Ann Raffensparger, fka Cynthia Ann Grange Hansen – Orem, UT

Offense: Fraudulent issuance of money orders; theft of government property (District of Utah)

Sentence: Two years’ imprisonment, suspended; four years’ probation; unspecified restitution (March 21, 1985)

Offense: False statement in a loan application (District of Utah)

Sentence: Two years’ imprisonment, suspended; five years’ probation (concurrent) (January 29, 1986)

Corinda Rushelle Salvi – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Conspiracy; aiding and abetting use of a counterfeit access device; aiding and abetting attempted use of a counterfeit access device (Eastern District of Pennsylvania)

Sentence: Three years’ probation; $500 fine; $93.91 restitution (September 14, 2005)

• Ian Schrager – New York, NY

Offense: Willfully attempt to evade income taxes due to the United States for fiscal years 1977 and 1978 by filing a false income tax return (Southern District of New York)

Sentence: 20 months’ imprisonment; five years’ probation; $20,000 fine (January 18, 1980) (as amended December 18, 1980)

Diana Simmons, fka Diana Bingaman and Diana Lopez – Chino Hills, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (Middle District of Tennessee)

Sentence: 30 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 24, 1998)

Jennifer Lynn Smith, fka Jennifer Hanscom – Windham, ME

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance (District of Maine)

Sentence: 60 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (January 24, 1997)

Kevin Sharod Smith – Great Falls, MT

Offense: Importing a quantity of marijuana (Western District of Texas)

Sentence: 18 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release, conditioned upon the performance of 200 hours of community service (December 1, 1999)

Danny Ray Softley, aka Dan R. Softley – Grafton, NE

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (District of Nebraska)

Sentence: 30 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release, conditioned upon 200 hours of community service (April 12, 2001)

Brian Keith Solum – Fargo, ND

Offense: Knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine HCI (District of North Dakota)

Sentence: 36 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release, conditioned upon the performance of 150 hours of community service (April 19, 1993)

Michael Anthony Tedesco – Murrysville, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute in excess of 5 kilograms of cocaine and quantities of marijuana (Western District of Pennsylvania)

Sentence: 12 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 7, 1990)

Crystal Jo Varner, fka Crystal Woodard – Akron, OH

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine (as amended April 8, 1996) (Northern District of Ohio)

Sentence: 60 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 20, 1989) (as amended April 8, 1996)

Thomas Eric Wahlstrom – Marquette, MI

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine (Western District of Michigan)

Sentence: Six months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (July 17, 1995)