Farmer dances to ‘Cheap Thrills’ while doing chores in his barn

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. — This man knows how to make barn work fun.

In a video that has gone viral with over 7 million views and more than 70,000 shares, 50-year-old Jay Lavery dances to Sia’s hit song “Cheap Thrills” while working in the barn at his Sharon Springs, N.Y. farm.

Lavery tells NBC News that he has made silly barn videos for a while, but let the world see his dance moves on Dec. 30 for the Lets Move Challenge.

“I figure when everyone’s depressed in the middle of winter, I like doing something stupid to make people smile,” Lavery told NBC.

“Right now everyone is kind of looking for something that is not political, that is just putting you in your happy place,” Lavery said.

To make his dance moves even more impressive, Lavery said he suffered a traumatic back injury 15-years-ago has caused “several back surgeries including a discectomy and a spinal fusion” and has “never ending back pain.”

“Dancing along with yoga and meditation are my only alternatives to pain medication,” Lavery wrote in a Facebook post. “So I hope this can inspire anyone to move in spite of pain and I hope this puts a smile on your face for the New Year.”