Evidence believed to be from unsolved death of Colorado teen found in deputy’s former storage locker

A bloody rope and ax believed to be from the unsolved murder of a Colorado teen were found in a storage unit that belonged to a detective – after the contents of the unit were auctioned off, according to our partners at KRDO.

The storage unit was rented by Lt. Robert Dodd with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The contents were put up for auction on Dec. 17, 2016, after Dodd failed to pay the bill.

The man who purchased the contents told reporters he found several manila envelopes that were marked “evidence.”

“The big one had a bloody rope; the smaller manila envelope had two female blood-soaked socks, and the medium one had a weapon fall out the bottom of it. It was a chrome ax that also had blood on it,” Rick Ratzlaff of Cañon City told the Pueblo Chieftan.

Ratzlaff said he also found Fremont County Sheriff’s Office gear and equipment including uniforms, sirens and lights off of cop cars.

“I knew it was Robbie Dodd’s unit because his uniforms had name badges on them and there were pictures of him in the unit,” Ratzlaff told the paper.

Ratzlaff said he spoke to Sheriff James Beicker, who admitted the evidence was connected to the murder of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz. Hiltz was found shot to death in the family home in the Copper Gulch area in August 2006.

Ratzlaff described his conversation with the sheriff to the Chieftain:

“He says, ‘I hear you have a storage unit that used to be an officer’s.’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Can I get it?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know.’ He said, ‘Well, your life could be in danger here.’ It was like a threat.”

Ratzlaff met the sheriff at the storage unit and Ratzlaff’s wife recorded their meeting. They provided the recording to the Chieftain. You can listen to it here. (Warning: There is inappropriate language in the recording.)

Beicker said after looking at the items, he contacted the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Beicker said he cataloged and photographed the items before placing them into evidence, but the investigation will be handled exclusively by the CBI.

Lt. Dodd was placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.