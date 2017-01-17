× Community reaches out to support grieving mother of homeless son killed in crash

DENVER — A Denver woman who lost her son in a hit-and-run on the 16th Street Mall is gaining a flood of support.

The broken heart of 64-year-old Diane Scholtes touched many of your hearts too, as evidenced by the emails and phone calls we received.

A hit-and-run driver killed her homeless son early Sunday morning near 16th Street and Blake Street.

His mom says he didn’t have anything else good in his life. So she wanted to make sure he had a good funeral.

This, even though she is nearly destitute herself.

She panhandles every day to pay for her little motel room where she’s lived for two-and-a-half years along Smith Rd. and Peoria St.

Her 38-year-old son, Christian McDonald, who suffered from mental illness, died after a car hit him and sped away.

His mom wanted to give him a nice burial. But with no money, she was unsure how she’d pull it off.

Our generous viewers have now answered that question.

Horan & McConaty Funeral Services says it will provide their services at no cost to his mom.

“God bless those folks looking after me and my dog,” says Scholtes, after learning of the generous offer.

“When there is a hardship, we do what needs to be done. We help. We take care of things and we have partners in the community who see it the same way,” says John Horan, CEO of Horan & McConaty Funeral Services.

That partner – Mount Olivet and Saint Simeon Cemetery – will provide the burial plot.

Link: A GoFund me account has been set up to help pay for a headstone.