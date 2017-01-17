Colorado politicians already announcing for 2018 Governor race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Donald Trump hasn't even been inaugurated yet but Colorado politicians are already announcing plans for the 2018 Governor's race.

Michael Johnston became one of the first major players to enter what is expected to be a crowded race for Governor Tuesday.

"We will guarantee up to two years of debt free college or career training to every Coloradan," Johnston said during his kickoff speech.

Believe it or not Johnston is not the first candidate to enter the race. Denver CEO Noel Ginsburg and activists Adam Garrity and Moses Humes have already declared according to the Secretary of State's website.

But perhaps there is more interest in who hasn't announced a decision yet.

State Rep. Joe Salazar, Congressman Ed Perlmutter, Former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy and former Senator Ken Salazar are all considering it.

Ken Salazar may be the candidate everyone is looking at -- if he announces some other candidates may decline to run (like Perlmutter).

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George asked Salazar in late 2016 his thoughts on the race.

"Right now I am taking care of my family and spending a lot of time in the San Luis Valley and that's where I got to be," Salazar said -- not committing to anything yet.

On the Republican side, State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and District Attorney George Brauchler have indicated they may be interested.

"Republicans are going to have to take some lessons learned from this past presidential race -- look at unconventional ways of pulling together unconventional collations," Ryan Frazier, a FOX31 Political Analyst said.

Candidates are expected to make a decision sometime this year as it will help with raising money.