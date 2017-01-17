Coloradans going to Washington to march for women’s rights after Trump’s inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands will march on the streets of Washington, D.C. in the name of women`s rights on Saturday.

The women's march on Washington is expecting about 200,000 participants from across the US.

Several groups from Colorado will be leaving to go to the nation`s capital in the next few days to be a part of Saturday`s event.

We caught up with one Colorado mom getting ready to leave to Washington. She says she hopes to set an example for her young daughter.

'I always believed that women are equal. And that we can do anything a man can do. And I would like her to look back and go 'isn`t that funny. They felt like they had to go on a march to make sure people knew this.' I want her to be like it`s a given ... of course," Kate Lemere said.

Marches are also scheduled to take place Saturday in cities across America including Denver. A Facebook event page says marchers will gather at Civic Center Park beginning at 9 a.m. and they will walk throughout downtown.