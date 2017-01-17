Cherry Creek Mall begins charging shoppers for parking after one hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Shoppers will have to pay to park at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center after one hour beginning Tuesday.

Mall management has been testing a system at the mall (3000 E. First Ave.) for several weeks.

The first hour to park is free, but after that, shoppers will have to pay $3 for the second hour, $4 for a third hour and $2 for each additional hour with a daily maximum of $16.

Cherry Creek Mall officials said rapid growth in the area has led to a premium on parking. Several vehicles have been parked at the mall, but owners aren't shopping.

The Smart Parking system includes signs that list availability in the parking structure. There are 27 kiosks or shoppers can pay at the exit gate.